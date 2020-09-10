Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 10 September, 2020 10:44 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The sessions for this weekend will focus on lunar energy, with another one on how dance and yoga can be merged to make your limbs more nimble

Time to de-stress

Join a trainer from the Isha School of Hatha Yoga to learn techniques that can help reduce stress and anxiety.
On September 11
Call 8928217396
Free

The moon is the limit

Vitality Hours is an event where different experts will conduct lessons in various aspects of wellbeing. The sessions for this weekend will focus on lunar energy, with another one on how dance and yoga can be merged to make your limbs more nimble.

On September 12, 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499

First Published: 10 September, 2020 09:42 IST

