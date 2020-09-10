Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
The sessions for this weekend will focus on lunar energy, with another one on how dance and yoga can be merged to make your limbs more nimble
Time to de-stress
Join a trainer from the Isha School of Hatha Yoga to learn techniques that can help reduce stress and anxiety.
On September 11
Call 8928217396
Free
The moon is the limit
Vitality Hours is an event where different experts will conduct lessons in various aspects of wellbeing. The sessions for this weekend will focus on lunar energy, with another one on how dance and yoga can be merged to make your limbs more nimble.
On September 12, 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe