Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
Having trouble tuning out work-related worries when you hit the bed? Join this session to learn about yoga nidra or yogic sleep, a meditative practice that guides you towards rejuvenation, with practitioner Shalini Parti
Chill: In sleep mode
On September 27, from 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 600
Help: Tuning out
Harness the power of the arts to improve your overall well-being at a series called The Propeller. You can join an expressive arts session by movement practitioner Charvi or a music therapy session by neurologic music therapist Purvaa Sampath.
On September 26, at 4 pm
Cost Rs 350 onwards
