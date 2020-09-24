Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 24 September, 2020 11:57 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Having trouble tuning out work-related worries when you hit the bed? Join this session to learn about yoga nidra or yogic sleep, a meditative practice that guides you towards rejuvenation, with practitioner Shalini Parti

Chill: In sleep mode

Having trouble tuning out work-related worries when you hit the bed? Join this session to learn about yoga nidra or yogic sleep, a meditative practice that guides you towards rejuvenation, with practitioner Shalini Parti.
On September 27, from 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 600

Help: Tuning out

Help: Tuning out

Harness the power of the arts to improve your overall well-being at a series called The Propeller. You can join an expressive arts session by movement practitioner Charvi or a music therapy session by neurologic music therapist Purvaa Sampath.
On September 26, at 4 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 350 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 24 September, 2020 09:33 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK