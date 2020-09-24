Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Chill: In sleep mode

Having trouble tuning out work-related worries when you hit the bed? Join this session to learn about yoga nidra or yogic sleep, a meditative practice that guides you towards rejuvenation, with practitioner Shalini Parti.

On September 27, from 5 pm

insider.in

Cost Rs 600

Help: Tuning out

Harness the power of the arts to improve your overall well-being at a series called The Propeller. You can join an expressive arts session by movement practitioner Charvi or a music therapy session by neurologic music therapist Purvaa Sampath.

On September 26, at 4 pm

insider.in

Cost Rs 350 onwards

