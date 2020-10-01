Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 01 October, 2020 10:22 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Get a crash course in the practice of meditation and learn how to have better control of your mind at this session

Two good

Join an online yoga class that Suhasa G will conduct. She will utilise two yoga asanas to reveal their full potential.
On October 3, 5 am and 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 400 onwards

Mind over matter

On October 2 to 4, 7 am
Call 6356622222
Cost Rs 500

First Published: 01 October, 2020 09:21 IST

