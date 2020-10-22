Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 22 October, 2020 10:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Through step-by-step guidance, you will learn to silence your inner critic, put an end to self-defeating patterns, and release past baggage to take control of your life

Help: Write your story

If you think your perception, attitude and beliefs aren't letting you live your best life, a life coach will help you change this narrative. Through step-by-step guidance, you will learn to silence your inner critic, put an end to self-defeating patterns, and release past baggage to take control of your life.
On Tomorrow, 9 am
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1200

Learn: Art of zen

Learn: Art of zen

Struggling with monitoring obsessive thoughts and patterns? Learn the practice of Ujjayi pranayama or victorious breathing with facilitator Meenal Maliramani. The workshop will help you strike a balance in your life by releasing stress and improving focus.
On October 25, 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1199

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 22 October, 2020 09:23 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK