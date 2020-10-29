Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
This workshop will help you understand dangers, triggers and adopt coping mechanisms to manage it better
HELP: Anxiety relief
Emotional anxiety can be taxing, especially for those who suffer from panic attacks with no support to turn to. If you feel this is affecting your daily functioning, address it before it leads to a downward spiral. This workshop will help you understand dangers, triggers and adopt coping mechanisms to manage it better.
On Tomorrow, 4 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 399
LEARN: Breath focus
When was the last time you paid close attention to your breathing patterns? Though a simple activity, breathing is the bridge between our bodies and our minds. A session by Dr Praseeda Menon will teach you simple breathing exercises to beat stress, anxiety and live a happier life.
On October 31
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
