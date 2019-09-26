Ctrl+ alt + relax

LEARN

Grow a herb garden

If you have a green thumb, hone it by learning how to grow a herb garden and compost your kitchen waste at a workshop by Green Hope. You will not only understand how much sunlight and space is needed, and which vegetables to pick, but also learn organic pest and infection management.

On September 28, 2 pm

At Bombay Keraleeya Samaj, 3, KA Subramanyam Road, Matunga.

Call 8108900312

Cost Rs 333

Feel the good vibe

Dive into the world of reconnective healing, which uses vibrational frequencies — encompassing the ene­r­gy systems — as healing techniques, at this workshop by instructor Bhairavi Me­h­ta. Now recognised and supported by science, these techniques are easy to learn, and don’t require props. Nor do they comprise complicated steps. The class will cover the basics, allowing you to deal with common aches and strain.

On September 28, 4 pm

At The Integral Space, 14, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to www.bhairavimehta.com

Cost Rs 500

