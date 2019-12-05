Ctrl+ Alt + Relax

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Walk along the forest path

Winter is here, and so is the time for a calming walk. In the backdrop of the Tungareshwar wildlife sanctuary and its gentle rolling hills, learn about the three types of forests at the park and if you are lucky, you might spot some wildlife too.

On December 8, 6 am to 12.30 pm

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Log on to sgnpsouvenirshop.mahaonline.gov.in

Cost Rs 1,000 per person

Go by your gut

Sign up for a session that will tackle gut health issues in an educational manner. Start with an Iyengar yoga session with holistic health coach Bhavna Kapoor, followed by a smoothie break and a talk on gut health. Learn about common gut irritants, gut-health-enhancing foods and their overall effect on your system.

On December 7, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Ay The Vedary, third floor, Poonam Chambers, B Wing, Worli.

Log on to razorpay.com

Cost Rs 1,250

