Ctrl + Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
Make your own detox water
Hydration has several benefits including weight loss, and no reminder apps can do what a delicious detox water can. Make your own with seasonal fruits, turmeric, herbs and more, at this masterclass.
On November 22, 3 pm to 4.30 pm
At Mahim 34, Anand Nagar, Sitladevi Temple Road, Mahim. West
Price Rs 1,500
Coping with anxiety
Feeling stressed out? Can't stop thinking about an impending deadline? Don't dismiss your anxiety. Instead, learn how to cope with it. At this workshop, you will be guided through the different ways of working with anxiety. Understand your triggers and its manifestations, and develop a coping mechanism.
On November 24, 10.30 am to 2 pm
AT HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.
Log on to www.haikujam.com
Price Rs 350
Let sound heal you
Recover from a stressful week through a sound meditation session. A sound bath with Tibetan bowls uses external vibrations produced by the instruments to detoxify your system, balance your chakras and promote overall well-being. The results include better sleep, digestion, relief from muscular aches and pains, and a deep sense of relaxation.
On November 24, 5 pm to 6 pm
At St Paul's Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS III, Bandra West.
Price Rs 500
