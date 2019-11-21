Ctrl + Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Make your own detox water

Hydration has several benefits including weight loss, and no reminder apps can do what a delicious detox water can. Make your own with seasonal fruits, turmeric, herbs and more, at this masterclass.

On November 22, 3 pm to 4.30 pm

At Mahim 34, Anand Nagar, Sitladevi Temple Road, Mahim. West

Price Rs 1,500

Coping with anxiety

Feeling stressed out? Can't stop thinking about an impending deadline? Don't dismiss your anxiety. Instead, learn how to cope with it. At this workshop, you will be guided through the different ways of working with anxiety. Understand your triggers and its manifestations, and develop a coping mechanism.



On November 24, 10.30 am to 2 pm

AT HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

Log on to www.haikujam.com

Price Rs 350

Let sound heal you

Recover from a stressful week through a sound meditation session. A sound bath with Tibetan bowls uses external vibrations produced by the instruments to detoxify your system, balance your chakras and promote overall well-being. The results include better sleep, digestion, relief from muscular aches and pains, and a deep sense of relaxation.



On November 24, 5 pm to 6 pm

At St Paul's Media Complex, 24th Road, TPS III, Bandra West.

Price Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates