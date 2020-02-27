Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
At this holistic healing workshop, realign your body and mind while you learn a systematic technique of meditation with classical music
HEAL: Through this form of meditation
At this holistic healing workshop, realign your body and mind while you learn a systematic technique of meditation with classical music.
On March 1, 9 am to 5 pm
At The Other Song, 1001, Peninsula Heights, CD Burfiwala Marg, Zalawad Nagar, Juhu Lane, Ganga Vihar, Andheri West.
Call 26103460 to register
Log on to sampoornamhealing.com
LEARN: About feeding and fasting
If you have questions about your diet, calorie intake and fasting and its impact on the body, head to this session of Chai and Why called Calories vs Time. Professors Babukrishna Maniyadath, Tandrika Chattopadhyay and Ullas Kolthur of Tata Insititute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will be the hosts.
On March 1, 11 am
At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Call 26149546
Log on to facebook.com/chaiandwhy
Free
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe