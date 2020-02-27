Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

HEAL: Through this form of meditation

At this holistic healing workshop, realign your body and mind while you learn a systematic technique of meditation with classical music.

On March 1, 9 am to 5 pm

At The Other Song, 1001, Peninsula Heights, CD Burfiwala Marg, Zalawad Nagar, Juhu Lane, Ganga Vihar, Andheri West.

Call 26103460 to register

Log on to sampoornamhealing.com

LEARN: About feeding and fasting

If you have questions about your diet, calorie intake and fasting and its impact on the body, head to this session of Chai and Why called Calories vs Time. Professors Babukrishna Maniyadath, Tandrika Chattopadhyay and Ullas Kolthur of Tata Insititute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will be the hosts.

On March 1, 11 am

At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Call 26149546

Log on to facebook.com/chaiandwhy

Free

