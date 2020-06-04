Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 10:23 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Join a meditation session with spiritual healer Isha Nayyar coupled with live music by Selwyn Santmajor on Zoom.

Chill: Meditation with music

Join a meditation session with spiritual healer Isha Nayyar coupled with live music by Selwyn Santmajor on Zoom. Proceeds from the event will go towards a COVID-19 relief fund by Khushiyaan Foundation.
On June 6, 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm
Call 9833035357
Coat Rs 100 (minimum contribution)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK