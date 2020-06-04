Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Chill: Meditation with music

Join a meditation session with spiritual healer Isha Nayyar coupled with live music by Selwyn Santmajor on Zoom. Proceeds from the event will go towards a COVID-19 relief fund by Khushiyaan Foundation.

On June 6, 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

Call 9833035357

Coat Rs 100 (minimum contribution)

