Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

In this two-hour Bahiranga yoga workshop by Ami Ganatra, you will learn how to focus on peace and mindfulness through the practice. The first hour will be dedicated to pranayam while the second will teach you antaranga or inner yoga.

On June 21, 4 pm to 6 pm

Log on to ritambhara.org.in/psty

