Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

LEARN: Take charge mentally

A barrage of emotions weighing you down? A Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) workshop by coach Shruti Jain will help you take charge of your emotions.

On July 4, 5 to 6.30 pm

Log on to bodhiroom.com

Cost Rs 50

HEAL: Peace out

A Buddhism-based spiritual practice that combines mediation and philosophy, Falun Dafa comes with numerous health benefits including improving stamina and flexibility. Attend this free online workshop to get started.

On July 4, 11.30 am to 1 pm

Log on to wa.link/j0dp64

Free

