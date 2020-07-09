Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

LEARN: The right communication

Unveil the mysterious power of communication with Thousand Thoughts' The Silent Language workshop. Learn what influences and complicates communication, and the three skills of becoming an excellent communicator.

On July 10-12, 6-7.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,500

HEAL: In the mind

Are emotions like nothingness or a lack of purpose associated with depression? What is the difference between feeling depressed and having depression? How to seek help? Survivor Srijoni Roy talks about her journey and raises awareness among school-going kids.

On July 11, 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news