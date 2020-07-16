Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week
A course on de-cluttering will guide you to get rid of thoughts and objects that no longer serve you, and instead, treasure what helps you
HELP: Cut the tension
Tackle difficult conversations at work with impact communication coach Mira Swarup. Diffuse tension with the right words, gauge critical body language, and learn how to deliver bad news and handle reactions.
On July 18, 11 am
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,120
LEARN: De-clutter your sentiments
Are sentimental items from the past holding you back? A course on de-cluttering will guide you to get rid of thoughts and objects that no longer serve you, and instead, treasure what helps you.
On Every day
Log on to udemy.com
Cost Rs 499
