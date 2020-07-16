Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 10:30 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A course on de-cluttering will guide you to get rid of thoughts and objects that no longer serve you, and instead, treasure what helps you

HELP: Cut the tension

Tackle difficult conversations at work with impact communication coach Mira Swarup. Diffuse tension with the right words, gauge critical body language, and learn how to deliver bad news and handle reactions.
On July 18, 11 am
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,120

LEARN: De-clutter your sentiments

Are sentimental items from the past holding you back? A course on de-cluttering will guide you to get rid of thoughts and objects that no longer serve you, and instead, treasure what helps you.
On Every day
Log on to udemy.com
Cost Rs 499

