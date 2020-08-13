Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Get together to build your fitness

If you have been feeling low on motivation to work out, join a group exercise class. In a 50-minute long session, do a routine of Pilates and functional training, so you don't lose sight of your fitness goals.

On August 16, 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299

Doodle away

For some of us, the lockdown has only meant more work. And sometimes, after a long day, you may not feel like talking or sharing your anxious thoughts. In order to tune out the chaos and engage yourself mindfully, you may want to bring out the art supplies and get doodling. Art It Out’s online art therapy workshop is all about providing one with a creative outlet to cope with these trying times and understand yourself better. All you need are some blank papers and colour pencils, water paints or crayons.

On August 16, 4.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news