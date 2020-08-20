Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

YOGA: Return to the rhythm

If you experience severe cramps and irregular menstrual cycles, join instructor duo Ravi and Sheela Shankar for a special yoga and chanting session. These asanas will help you bring back the lost rhythm of your regular cycles.

On August 23, 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

HEAL: Free your mind

Everything you need is on the other side of fear. If your mind feels caged with habitual negative thoughts clouding your goals, this course will help you become aware and dismantle limiting beliefs. Find the key to reach your full potential while feeling inspired and creative.

On Everyday

Log on to udemy.com

Cost Rs 360

