Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

HEAL: Keeping mum

Pregnancy can be a stressful time for women, with feelings of stress and anxiety common among mothers-to-be. But a sound healing workshop this weekend promises to alleviate some of these fallouts and help participants relax, rejuvenate and declutter their mind. An expert will employ the use of singing bowls and gongs. Sign up for some pampering if you're pregnant.

On November 7, 4.30 pm

Call 8925652498

Cost Rs 500

SUPPORT: There is help at hand

Young adults going through mental health problems might feel as if they have no one to turn to, because their friends and family may not understand their issues. That's where a support

group being hosted this weekend comes in handy. It features psychiatrists Syeda Ruksheda and Dr Wilona Annunciation.

On November 8, 4.30 pm

Log on to imjo.in/Uuaxv2

Cost Rs 100

