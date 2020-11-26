Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

HELP: Natural tunes

Although we can't explore the outdoors as much right now, you can still tune out of the monotony of life indoors by listening to natural sounds. This website offers a range of tunes — from the Niagara Falls to the Antarctic wind — to soothe the mind.

Log on to calmsound.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news