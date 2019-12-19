Ctrl + Alt + Relax

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Self: Finding peace

Learn Samadhi meditation, which will help you enter a state filled with energy, intelligence, creative power and peace. Practice every morning for best results.

On December 21, 4 pm

At Aum Yash Kendra Institute of Performing Arts, Prabhadevi.

Call 9821083192

Help: Healing together

Cancer can impact everyone — the one battling it and their loved ones, too. Started by a Girgaum hospital, this open-to-all support group for cancer survivors and families, hopes to help you heal.

On December 21, 12 pm

At Convention Centre, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Girgaum.

Call 61307730

