Ctrl + Alt + Relax

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mind: Not kidding

Mental health issues are on the rise, with people of different ages suffering from stress, anxiety, depression and other disorders. Kids, too, are susceptible. So, take part in a workshop that aims to teach parents the best ways to ensure their child’s mental wellbeing.

On January 5, 9 am to 5 pm

At Dadar Athornan Institute, Firdausi Road, Dadar East.

Call 8767677887

Learn: Stories for the soul

At this workshop, learn the art of storytelling in all its detail. Meant for teachers, parents of special children and those of young children, it will take you through the principles of sensory integration, speech, movement and balance. These tehniques can be used to aid learning.



On January 4 and 5, 10 am to 4 pm

At Leap Ahead Assesment and Learning Centre, opposite HDFC Bank, Linking Road, Santacruz West

Call 9821091505

Cost Rs 5,700 onwards

Well being: For a fit mind and body

Atma kriya yoga is an exercise that is meant to balance your chakras with the entire energy systems. Mahavatar Babaji and Paramahamsa Vishwananda are the founders of the technique, and Achala Sylwia MihajloviÄÂ, a Polish national, will conduct a session on the yoga form this weekend. She has been a yoga teacher since 2008.

On January 4, 9 am

At The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24973138

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates