Cuba plane crash: Black box recovered in 'good condition'

Cuban officials said they have found one of the two black boxes from a plane that crashed near Havana airport, killing more than 100 people, in "good condition".

Transport Minister Adel Yzquierdo on Saturday said he hopes the second device will be recovered soon, BBC reported. He revised the official death toll up to 110 people, including 11 foreigners. Three women survived the crash, but are said to be in a critical condition with serious burns.

Officials said investigators are combing through the wreckage of the plane, a Boeing 737 which was nearly 40 years old. The black box will hold key flight data and information about what happened to the plane. It's too early to say what caused the crash, but eyewitnesses on the ground described seeing the jet burst into flames before crashing into a field close to a wooded area near the airport.

