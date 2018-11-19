Cueist Pankaj Advani extends World title tally to 21

other-sports

While Advani has always won the timed version of the long format, the more recent short version eluded him over the years

Pankaj Advani with his World Billiards Championship trophies

Legendary Pankaj Advani yesterday extended his World title to 21 by winning the long and short formats of the IBSF World Billiards Championship titles for a record fourth time here.

While Advani has always won the timed version of the long format, the more recent short version eluded him over the years. Advani's city mate from Bangalore, B Bhaskar, a two-time Asian silver medallist and a bronze medal winner at the world level, had to settle for silver. A weak break by the tall, lanky Bhaskar allowed Advani to start off with a bang as he delivered a massive first blow through a 190 break.

Advani is the winner of three world titles this year so far. Asked Advani about the recent achievement, he said: "I'm on top of the world to win my fourth Grand Double in Billiards. I'm really thrilled to win my 21st world championship gold and am now looking forward to defending my snooker title over the next 10 days."

