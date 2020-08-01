Culture calling

Attend

The history of the Bene Israelis dates back to over 2,000 years, making the community the oldest Jewish group in India.

At a two-hour session, heritage professional Leora Pezarkar, who’s also part of the Bene Israeli community will speak about how it has still maintained its cultural heritage, traditions, customs and Jewish faith in the traditional form. The session will be conducted on Google Meet.

On August 3, 5.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

