Cumballa Hill Hospital at Kemps Corner finally re-opens

After two years of interruption in service, Cumballa Hill Hospital at Kemps Corner has finally re-opened its door for the needs of the patients. The 60-bedded multi-speciality hospital near Kemps Corner will be run by the management of the Asian Cancer Institute (ACI) and will be known as ACI- Cumballa Hill Hospital.

ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital which occupies about 22,000-square-foot area with 11 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and four operation theatres offers services like the various tertiary cancer services coupled with general diagnostic radiology, pediatric healthcare, urology, orthopaedics, rheumatology, and many more. Furthermore, the hospital will also offer laser surgery and complete endoscopy suite and minimally invasive surgery including robotics.

Dr Ramakant Deshpande, who was a consultant at the Hospital before it shut down, is also a part of the new management of the ACI, feels that the completely rehauled look, equipment’s and management with excellent consultant panel will benefit the people as it will be one the best of medical set-ups. "I am happy that after two years, the hospital with the seniors of the past and a new team of doctors are operating in full swing and is dedicated to providing the finest care, and best of facilities. The patients have been calling us and enquiring about reopening, and giving us their best wishes, which is overwhelming."

Dr Deshpande added, "The re-opened hospital will offer tertiary care, and the focus will be on key specialities along with a well-organized cancer-setup consisting of a specialized team of doctors from ACI. Moreover, this will help people seek top-notch treatment along with affiliated consultants from Singapore and London. Likewise, the sole motto of the hospital is to provide state-of-the-art facilities and generating hopes for the patients, and encourage them to improve the quality of life."

