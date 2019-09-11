Cupid's arrow strikes director Mudassar Aziz once again

Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz made their relationship official by professing their love for each other on social media. Not many may recall that this is the second time the Happy Bhag Jayegi franchise director is smitten by an actor.



Mudassar Aziz and Sushmita Sen

Over a decade ago, there were rumours about him and Sushmita Sen, who featured in his directorial debut, Dulha Mil Gaya (2010). The two were often spotted together and Mudassar was also on board Sushmita's directorial debut, Rani Laxmibai, which never took off.



Mudassar Aziz

In 2012, Mudassar tied the knot with writer and executive producer Farahjaan Sheikh who was associated with Vikram Bhatt's production house. Now, Cupid's arrow has struck the director again.

On Mudassar's birthday, his lady love Huma took to social media to share a heartfelt message for him. She wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I'm so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ...(sic)."

Mudassar, at a loss for words, wrote back, "Phew it's hard to reply to this... A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am... Clearly then, I'm the lucky one!I won't thank you because I actually can't do that enough... I'd rather just sit back & gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads (sic)."

Also read: Huma Qureshi makes her relationship with Mudassar Aziz official; pens an emotional note for him

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates