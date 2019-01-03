Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Bob Einstein passes away

hollywood

The news of Einstein's death was confirmed by his brother, comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks, who tweeted: 'R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein

Representational Image

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein died at the age of 76. According to Variety, Einstein died on Wednesday (local time) in Indian Wells, California. He was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The news of Einstein's death was confirmed by his brother, comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks, who tweeted: 'R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.'

With a career spanning across 50 years as a writer and performer, Einstein's comedic resume includes playing the fictional daredevil Super Dave Osborne, and, most recently, the dour Marty Funkhouser on David's HBO series.

Born in Los Angeles, he also created the character of Super Dave Osborne, the fearless but accident-prone daredevil who made appearances on a range of comedy-variety shows starting in the 1970s.

Einstein won an Emmy as part of the writing staff of 'Smothers Brothers' in 1969. He also earned a writing Emmy in 1977 for his work on Dick Van Dyke's short-lived NBC variety show 'Van Dyke and Company.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever