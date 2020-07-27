Curbs at Spain nightclubs, beaches as coronavirus rebounds

People walk on Las Ramblas street in Barcelona.Spain has reported over 900 new daily infections for the last two days. Pic/AFP

Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain's most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into COVID-19 hot spots.

Catalonia now hosts two of the most worrying virus hot spots in Spain, prompting authorities in Barcelona and an interior agricultural area around Lleida to tighten curbs that were relaxed only a month ago when Spain had its devastating outbreak in check.

Catalonia ordered all nightlife venues to close for 15 days and applied a midnight curfew on bars in and around Barcelona and Lleida late Friday, hours. National health authorities warned that Spain already could be heading for a "second wave" of the virus.

UK takes Spain off safe travel list

Britain has removed Spain from the list of safe places to visit following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The government late on Saturday said that as of midnight, anyone returning from Spain would have to self-isolate. People already on holiday in Spain were being urged to return home. UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defended the decision, saying it just wasn't possible to give them more notice.

