Curfew lifted, Army withdrawn from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar on April 9 after RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his personal security officer were killed by militants

A week after it was imposed following the murder of a RSS leader, the day curfew was lifted and the Army was withdrawn on Tuesday from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, officials said.

The curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. and mobile Internet services were also restored. However, night curfew would continue till further orders, officials said.

The Army was called out to assist the civil administration to maintain law and order in the communally-sensitive town.

Police have detained around a dozen suspects.

The vehicle used to transport militants during the attack was seized. The owner of the vehicle was absconding. Police have released a photograph of the vehicle owner to alert the general public.

Kishtwar district is part of the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat where voting is due on Thursday.

The main contest in Udhampur is between Jitendra Singh of the BJP and Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress.

