Curious case of Sonam Kapoor's wordplay with her pink lehenga!

bollywood-fashion

Were the initials AK on Sonam Kapoor's lehenga for the designer or for dad Anil Kapoor who accompanied her to the event?

Sonam K Ahuja

Known for her sartorial style, Sonam K Ahuja proved to be a headturner at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Udaipur. The actor stepped out in a bright pink Anamika Khanna creation with quirky writings on the dupatta and lehenga.

Apart from her name on it, there was 'Everything' and 'Is AK Ok' written on the dupatta. We wonder what did it mean! Were the initials AK for the designer or for dad Anil Kapoor who accompanied her to the event?

On the other hand, given her strong feminist beliefs, Sonam Ahuja was chosen for an event to discuss gender equality. Besides discussing the need to create more opportunities for the female work force, she and the host, Arianna Huffingtonm trained the spotlight on rejection, sisterhood, and self-belief in women - subjects that have rarely been tackled.

Recently, when a magazine wrote a demeaning article about Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas, Sonam was amongst the first one to come out in the open, and give her piece of mind on it.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Is Having A Fam-Jam In London

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates