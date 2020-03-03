Curious Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans ask 'Anurag ne Prerna Ko Kyu Mara?'

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of Star Plus' most loved shows, has taken an unexpected twist in the tale and the current segment has been making news owing to its unanticipated treatment. Well, Anurag (played by Parth Samthaan) killing Prerna (played by Erica Fernandes) has not gone well with the fans, as they had never expected such a tumultuous turn of events on their romantic story.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's storyline has consistently kept audiences on the edge of their seats and with Anurag killing Prerna, fans have been flooding social media with diverse theories on why would have the former killed his love interest? Netizens have been so shocked with this epic betrayal of love that they have compared it to the betrayal of Katappa killing Baahubali! A creative depicting the same has been trending on social media with the hashtag #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara!

Anurag's mother Mohini Basu, played by Shubhaavi Choksey, took to Instagram and shared a video:

View this post on Instagram #anuneprekokyonmaara @starplus A post shared by Shubhaavi Choksey Official (@shubhaavi) onFeb 25, 2020 at 9:00am PST

Anurag killing Prerna truly signifies the death of love and betrayal at its peak. Anurag's sister Nivedita Basu, played by Pooja Banerjee, too shared a video:

View this post on Instagram #AnuNePrekoKyonMaara A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) onFeb 25, 2020 at 7:05am PST

Television viewers are now waiting with bated breath what happened to their promise of eternal love? to know the motive behind this act and what will happen next. Who is the real villain? Is this a ploy by Komolika? Is this the death of Anurag and Prerna as a couple on television or this just another bend in the road? Only time will tell what's in store for the viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

