It rained currency notes from Kolkata building during DRI raid

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 13:01 IST | PTI |

Bystanders made hay as bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom

Pic/Screengrab
Pic/Screengrab

The city's central business district on Wednesday afternoon when DRI officials were conducting a search in a private office on that floor. Bystanders made hay as bundles of currency notes of denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seen being pushed out of a window in the sixth floor with the help of a broom.

DRI sources told PTI that its sleuths had gone to the office of a private company engaged in export-import activities located on that floor to conduct search operations for alleged evasion of duty. "Later reinforcements were also sent," he said adding searches are on. However, it cannot be definitely said that there was a relation between the search operations and the shower of currency notes on the street below, the sources replied when asked.

Police said investigations into the incident are on.

