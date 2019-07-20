Currys launch foundation to feed hungry kids

other-sports

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha announced the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, a charity founded by the Curry family with a mission to help end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education and enable healthy.

Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha announced the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, a charity founded by the Curry family with a mission to help end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education and enable healthy, active lifestyles.

Yesterday, Stephen shared pictures of the event with his 26.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Introducing @eatlearnplay! Aiming to develop the whole child through nutrition, education, and active lifestyles. Today we started with 966 Kids from Oakland. Tomorrow the work continues. #eatlearnplay."

Introducing @eatlearnplay! Aiming to develop the whole child through nutrition, education, and active lifestyles. Today we started w/ 966 Oakland kids. Tomorrow the work continues. Thank you to everyone on our team & all our partners that helped make this a reality! #eatlearnplay pic.twitter.com/dlpk7oHvDT — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Ayesha too posted similar pictures on social media and said: "Today was a dream come true. We had the opportunity to launch @eatlearnplay ! An organisation designed to nurture the whole child. We’re committed to unlocking the potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring access to quality education and enabling active lifestyles. This is just the beginning."

