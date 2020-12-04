Curtain call

Directed by Rajat Kapoor and featuring Vinay Pathak as the lead, Nothing Like Lear, a modern take on the Bard's tragedy, King Lear, is back on stage to win hearts. It chronicles the story of a depressed and ageing clown who is mourning the loss of the person he loved the most. What ails him further is being forced to perform this play.

Kapoor explains the inspiration behind the play: "It is our response to Shakespeare's King Lear. I wasn't interested in the plot of the play, but the idea and his words. When you watch the play, every word and gesture has an intrinsic connection with Shakespeare's Lear. And yet, it is nothing like Lear. It is a play of every father and daughter that draws from our lives and finds parallels with the original text."

It explores the themes of old age, betrayal, blindness, b#*tard brothers, loss of power, madness, the fool, and parents and children. As the performance returns to the stage at Prithvi after nine months, the thespian shares his delight: "Even ordinary things have taken on special meaning over the lockdown. What we took for granted, now feels like a gift. When Kunal Kapoor said that they are opening Prithvi again, and that we should perform there, both Vinay and I jumped at the idea without thinking about the audience turnout. What's important to us is to perform and to assert that we are alive."

Since the play relies heavily on the protagonist's interaction with the audience to take the story forward, we ask the director how this staging will differ, considering the theatre will be at half capacity. "The performance, in that sense, doesn't depend on numbers. Though the energy in the room is different when there are 50 people as opposed to 500," reminding us, "The actor on stage needs just one person in the audience to throw that energy at, and receive it back from."

On his experience of working with Pathak, he adds, "Whether it is the process of rehearsing and discovering the play, performing, or travelling for shows, it's an absolute pleasure to work with Vinay who is so passionate about the art and so kind as a person. Does it sound like I am biased? Well, I am." As he bids adieu, he makes a promise to the spectators: "When the clowning is over, and you have laughed enough, you will go back teary-eyed."

On: Tonight, 9 pm; December 5 and 6, 6 pm and 9 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

