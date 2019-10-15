Cushy kiss for your lips

When I first graduated from lip balms to lipsticks in college, I remember having to re-apply it after meals or after a dash between classes. I’d wish I could get my hands on colours that would stay intact. Then, matte lipsticks became all the rage and though they were smudge-free, they were quite dehydrating, making you cringe at the end of every night. Then came the creamier matte, which promised more nourishment, but it would disappear after a big cup of coffee. The most recent addition is the cushion lip and cheek tint that’s hit the markets with claims to pamper your lips, and also give a matte finish with a few dabs with their innovative nib.

The long, cylindrical tubes come with a clicker on one end and a porous applicator on the other. Available in 12 shades, they include nudes such as Buck Up Buttercup (brown tone), Burst The Bubbles (pink tone), Carpe Diem (chocolate), pinks such as You Go. Girl and reds such as the one I try out called #Blessed! (deep red). Th­ough it’s matte, the addition of jojoba oil and grapeseed oil make it easy on the lips, as they boost the tint’s moisturising quality. What makes

it even more convenient is that you can just dab on a little on your cheeks to highlight them. Would I buy it for regular use? Yes, till the next best option comes around.

Cost Rs 899

Application

The application is smooth as the cushioned tip glides across the lips easily and you manage to get the colour in the nooks and crannies, the design giving you ample space to work without a liner. It’s comfortable, and there’s no risk of the tip of the lip colour being uneven. It’s not cumbersome like other liquid lip colours where you have to treat it like nail paint. The chances of smudging while applying are less as well even if you’re applying it during your commute (usually the case with me), thanks to the pointed applicator.

Shake and click

Following the shake-click-apply steps, we excitedly click the top a couple of times. Then a couple of times more, and nothing seems to happen. It’s only when we click 15 times do we see tiny droplets of the liquid slowly oozing out of the applicator, which turns the shade of the lip colour slowly — much like a sunset. The cushioned tip is bigger than any normal applicator and can hold enough product for one-time use, so there’s no wastage as well. We love the click-pen format that locks in the unused liquid safely, and makes you work just enough to give you the amount you need.

After a meal

Though it claims to be smudge-proof and water-resistant and is supposed to stay upto 12 hours, it still needs some reapplication after meals. Though snacking on chips or sipping on a cup of coffee or smoking a cigarette doesn’t leave any impact, making my way through a huge burger does leave it’s mark, though it’s not completely wiped out as I expected. A dab — without having to use the clicker — fixes it immediately. It doesn’t last for 12 but eight hours. Even if it did last for 12 hours, it’s advisable to not leave your lips covered with colour for long hours every day. Also, give the lip tint 10 minutes to dry before you start eating.

Cheek tint

Lipsticks being used as rouge is not new. My 85-year-old grandmother still does that, just as she has all her life. So, using the cushion lip tint on my cheeks was not extraordinary. For someone who detests moisturisers even (unless it’s dry), rouge or highlighters have never been an option. But not only is applying this tint easy — I use my fingers to gently smudge it, but someone with refined brush skills can manage with the applicator — it doesn’t feel like there’s anything on my face.

Cool tip

Use a toothbrush or lip scrub to gently remove dead skin off your lips for a smooth surface.

