Custom-made by NaMo for Aamchi Mumbai

PM gives BJP last-minute push with a speech hailing city's contribution to New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) along with (from left) Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray among other political leaders at BKC on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to the middle class and aspirational millennial voters, asking them to stand with him, saying the Congress had nothing to offer the two classes and had instead called the middle class selfish. He declared that as a result the Congress would not even cross the last election's tally this year. Modi's new narrative, apparently conceived for the urban population, saw a resounding response from a massive attendance at MMRDA ground in BKC.

Delivering his last election campaign speech in Maharashtra before Phase IV gets underway on Monday, Modi said the middle class had contributed significantly to the growth of the country in the last few years because of his government's financial policies.

He said the Congress had a tax hike on its mind that would impact the middle class, an 'honest component of Indian society' that should be thanked for paying taxes and giving up subsidies for the underprivileged.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray share a laugh while holding hands in a show of solidarity during the rally at BKC yesterday, even as other party members look on. Pics/Nimesh Dave

"The Congress calls the middle class selfish. Isn't this an insult to the people who actually run the country?" he said. This was a joint rally of the BJP, Shiv Sena and other allies at which Sena president Uddhav Thackeray also spoke.

Modi said that the middle class was always right in the forefront of nation-building, be it giving up subsidies, donating organs and blood, cadaver donation, and working seamlessly to generate wealth.

"We ran the country without increasing taxes and inflation. This happened for the first time in 30 years. But we increased the number of taxpayers. Why didn't the previous government, which supposedly had a brilliant economist as PM, do it?' he asked. Modi said his government has been able to increase the savings of the middle class.

"There was no corruption in the last five years. When you installed me as PM, I ensured that the corrupt were put in jail. Some are now on bail. If you make me PM again, I will put them behind bars," he said, adding that the people who looted the country's money will have to return it.

He said the Congress would never understand the aspirations of the millennials because it continues to live in the past. "They wonder why the youth is with me. They are with me because I'm their expression. We understand them and have a plan for fulfilling their dreams. It's not the mystery but the chemistry of aspirations and dreams that the youth harbour."

40-50 seats for Congress?

Modi said these elections were for deciding the direction the country should move in. "It's all about determination, not about finding an alternative. It's not about promises but about strong resolve. It's not about a fake slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' but about strengthening the poor of the country," he said.

Referring to many surveys that agencies other than the BJP has conducted so far, he said the Congress would not be able to cross even the 50 mark. "All surveys say the BJP would set a new record by winning 325 or reaching the 350 mark," he said. He said Phase III had clearly established that the BJP was on its way to a massive victory.

Mumbai is smart

Modi said Mumbai understood the direction in which the wind flows. "Don't waste your vote," he appealed to Mumbaikars. The PM ensured that not just the middle class, but all the important workforce of Mumbai was wooed. He saluted the fishermen, dabbawalas, taxi drivers and conservation workers. He recalled their contribution to the making of the country's financial capital. He listed development work that the BJP has taken up in Mumbai. He called Mumbai a trendsetter. "We are committed to expanding 'Mumbai First'. He also saluted the Mumbai Spirit that citizens display during a crisis, terror attacks.

Sadhvi's damage control

"Most terror attacks on Mumbai happened during the Congress regime but they just changed the ministers and went to sleep," he said. In an apparent effort at appeasing the police force and people in general, who are upset by BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya, who had insulted the late Hemant Karkare, Modi came up with a emotional appreciation of the police force. He said his government had built the country's first ever memorial to the 33,000 martyred police personnel. "Nobody understands that the police force is always there to protect us and serve the country," he said.

Uddhav showers love

Taking the agenda of Hindutva further, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the alliance would build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Saffron is the common thought that binds us. We have a maximum programme for running the country. The Opposition's 56 parties don't have a PM candidate."

Thackeray touched upon the burning issues of Jammu and Kashmir, the alleged 'tukde tukde gang of JNU', Congress party's manifesto promises on sedition law. He said a Bangladeshi artiste was invited to canvass for a candidate in West Bengal. "Would you vote for these people? They need to be hanged," he said.

