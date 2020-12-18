Customer gives Rs 3.68 lakh tip to US waitress, restaurant can't thank enough

The season of love, joy is here, so many are not holding back while doing random acts of kindness. And we all know, with everything that has happened this year, we can all use a bit of extra kindness.

In a particularly striking incident, a customer left $5000 tip to a waitress at an Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania, US.

Anthony’s At Paxon’s Facebook page shared the photo of the bill with a thank you note and it has since gone on to catch any eyeballs and warm many hearts.

Shared on December 12, the post reads, “We have no words other than THANK YOU!! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays!! We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL!! We have the best community around!!” [sic].

Read: Filipino girl orders food online, 42 riders arrive with parcels at same home due to app glitch

Here’s how the netizens reacted.

One user commented, “What an incredible, amazing gift! Given the tough times those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous!”

Another wrote, “My mother was a waitress and raised me since I was two so I've always appreciated the struggle of making ends meet. The struggle is worth it!”

“You all work so hard; sometimes it pays off! So great for Paxon. That what the world needs now,” said a third user.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news