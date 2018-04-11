Customs arrests five men for smuggling gold worth Rs 60 lakh at Delhi airport

The five accused were arrested at Delhi airport in two separate cases booked by the customs officials on Sunday and Monday

Customs officials have arrested five men at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing Rs 60 lakh into the country. The five accused were arrested in two separate cases booked by the customs on Sunday and Monday.



In first case, three persons were intercepted after their arrival from Sharjah on Sunday. In their personal and baggage search, three gold bars weighing about one kg, were recovered from them. The accused were carrying one gold bar each, a statement issued today by the customs said. The trio were arrested and the gold was seized.



In another case, two passengers were held after their arrival from Dubai on Monday. They were carrying two gold plates which were pasted beneath the luggage trolley with double-side adhesive tape, the statement said. In both the cases five persons were arrested and gold valued at Rs 60 lakh was seized, it added.

