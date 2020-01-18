Customs department to take part in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 for green cause

The Guardians of Economic & Environmental Frontiers, Mumbai Customs will be participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, 2020. With a hundred-plus team of all ranks, from commissioners to hawaldars, will be running with a lot of enthusiasm. Blending with the theme of TMM, of safeguarding the environment, in particular, Customs vows to run for a green cause.

Customs will be celebrating the International Customs Day on January 26 with the slogan "Customs fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet."

Chief Commissioner of Customs, Ms V. Rama Mathew said, "Customs has been contributing to the green cause through the concept of Green Customs which focuses on controlling trade in environmentally sensitive communities like Ozone-depleting substances. We have contributed substantially to the green cause."

But, perhaps equally fervent, if not more, the TMM 2020 is the arena for another hope for the Customs.

Mathew added, "International athlete, Ms Arti Patil, of Mumbai Customs, is one of the front runners in the TMM. She has very recently won bronze in Kolkata Marathon and Customs has great expectations for a similar feat."

