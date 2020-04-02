Cuteness overloaded! Neil Nitin Mukesh and daughter Nurvi's ponytail picture will steal your heart

Neil Nitin Mukesh has a darling baby girl and we're in love with her pictures and videos. The Johnny Gaddaar actor took to Instagram to post a cute picture with his little girl and the internet broke into a collective smile. Neil's daughter, Nurvi, has the sweetest, most innocent face as she poses with her father sporting the same hairstyle - pony tails.

Sharing the backstory behind the picture, the New York actor shared that in order to convince his little munchkin to make a ponytail he has to undergo the process first. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first (sic)". He added the hashtags #dadysgirl and #myall to the post. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onMar 31, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Doesn't the baby look adorable?

Recently, the actor had shared a video in which Nurvi was seen dancing her heart out in front of the mirror. And the way she stared into the mirror is just cuteness overload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onJan 9, 2020 at 12:31am PST

Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The New York actor married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh.

Neil was last opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. The thriller failed to impress the audience and underperformed at the box office. Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film was a hit.

