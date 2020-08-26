Cuteness overloaded! Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi dancing on Ban Than Chali will steal your heart

Neil Nitin Mukesh's adorable daughter Nurvi is a sight to behold. The tiny tot is the apple of everyone's eye in Mukesh family. For the unversed, the baby girl is already an internet sensation. The Johnny Gaddaar actor has posted multiple videos of the little one on Instagram and the internet broke into a collective smile.

Recently, the actor had shared a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his entire family. However, it was Nurvi that stole all our attention. In the videos shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, Nurvi is seen dancing to her heart's content in front of Lord Ganpati's idol while offering prayers. In the video, we can see Nurvi dressed in a green ensemble and looking adorable. But that's not all. In the next one, Nurvi has changed into a brown dress and looks cute as a button with "Ban than chali bolo" song from Kurukshetra playing in the background. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â BAN THAN KE CHALI A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onAug 25, 2020 at 2:54am PDT

If you think the above video is enough to make your day, we have some more in the store. In an earlier video shared by the New York actor, we can see the toddler chanting a few words from 'Om Jai Jagadish' aarti. Instagramming the video, Neil wrote a caption, which read, "In house Pandit ji #nnmganpati #omjaijagdishhare (sic)".

View this post on Instagram In house Pandit ji ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #nnmganpati #omjaijagdishhare A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onAug 24, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Neil Nitin Mukesh ringed in the 27th year of the festival as he brought an eco-friendly Bappa at home. He gave a beautiful glimpse of his Lord Ganesha on social media.

Here too, little Nurvi stole our heart with a cute video of the father-daughter duo chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â GANPATI BAPPA ............ MORAYA !!! A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onAug 22, 2020 at 3:16am PDT

Last month, the actor had shared a new video of Nurvi, where the little one is seen dancing to the tunes of a song, which belongs to his own film Bypass Road. Shot by none other than Neil Nitin Mukesh himself, Nurvi can't stop grooving to its beats. Take a look!

Nurvi's dance performances are just way too cute to handle. Here's one more:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onJan 9, 2020 at 12:31am PST

Father's can go miles to keep their children happy. But, have you met this papa who can also tie a ponytail for his darling daughter? Sharing the backstory behind the picture, the New York actor shared that in order to convince his little munchkin to make a ponytail he has to undergo the process first. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "To convince her to make a ponytail, I had to make one first (sic)". He added the hashtags #dadysgirl and #myall to the post. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onMar 31, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Born on September 20, 2018, Nurvi is the daughter of Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay. The New York actor married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month. Nurvi is the granddaughter of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh and great-granddaughter legendary singer Mukesh.

Also Read: Five Times Neil Nitin Mukesh And Nurvi Were The Cutest Father-Daughter Duo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news