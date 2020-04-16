Cuteness overloaded! Shilpa Shetty plays with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

Shilpa Shetty too is spending time with her family. The actress regularly gives us insights of her quarantine time and the family time she has with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying some light moments. In her Instagram post, the actor revealed that the number 15 was special to her and her daughter was one of the reasons for it. Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number '15' has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It's also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onApr 14, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her son on her Instagram handle. In the video, one can see her son giving her a massage. Viaan being the obedient son gives his mumma a massage while doting mother Shilpa promises to bake a cake for him as a barter deal.

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year through surrogacy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news