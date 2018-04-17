Cuteness personified Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather, Raj Kapoor's iconic song

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is clearly bitten by the Bollywood music-and-dance genre. She has time and again professed her love through numerous dance videos on Bollywood songs on her social media



Mahira Khan has one of the cutest expressions and this video uploaded by her on Instagram account is proof. The Pakistani artist is seen channelising her inner expressions, as she recreates former 'good friend' Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather, Raj Kapoor's song, 'Jahan Mai Jaati Hun'. The expressions are certainly worth applauding.

The 1956 song is picturised on the legendary Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt from the film, Chori Chori. The song is about the girl complaining about the man following her everywhere. Seen in the video along with Mahira Khan is her make-up artist, Adnan Ansari.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. There has been a ban imposed on Pakistani celebrities from working in Bollywood, and therefore we haven't seen Mahira in other projects.

However, her Instagram posts are proof that she is completely smitten by the Bollywood bug, especially, music. Prior to this video, she was seen grooving on the popular Shilpa Shetty track, UP, Bihar lootne from Shool at a friend's wedding. She was also seen flying on the song Butterfly from Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Apart from all this, Mahira was in news for the infamous smoking episode with Ranbir Kapoor in New York. Well, when pictures of Ranbir and Mahira went viral and she was facing a lot of backlash for her appearance, Kapoor came forward and issued a statement in support of the actress. "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love." He further added, "PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health," read his statement.

