Cutting birthday cake with sword and uploading it online lands Ahmednagar trio in jail

Cutting a birthday cake with a sword and uploading a video of it on a messaging site landed three youth from Ahmednagar district behind bars

Cutting a birthday cake with a sword and uploading a video of it on a messaging site landed three youth from Ahmednagar district behind bars. The incident took place last week at Shankabhari hotel in Shanishingnapur where the three youth, Sandip Bachkar, 28, Deepak Shinde, 24, and Ravindra Lambadhe, 29, all residents of Rahuri in Ahmednagar district, were celebrating a birthday at the hotel, when they shot the video and shared it on WhatsApp.

One Ajay Khadangle, who received the forward, registered a complaint at Rahuri police station. An officer said, "We have prohibited the carrying of arms. But, a birthday cake was cut in public with a sword, which was more than 6 inches long. Carrying a weapon of this length is illegal. We registered a case under the Arms Act and arrested the trio."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go