CVC submits report, seeks more time to probe some charges

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has got some "very uncomplimentary" findings in its probe of the corruption allegations against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and wanted further probe into some of the charges which required more time, the SC said.

In what is seen as mixed findings, the court summed up the "exhaustive" confidential report of the CVC given to it and ordered that its copy along with annexure be given to Verma in a sealed cover which "will be open for" him to file his response to it "again in sealed cover" on November 19.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said there are some "very complimentary", some "not so complimentary" and some "very uncomplimentary" findings in the "exhaustive" preliminary inquiry report. It also comprised justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

"The report has been categorised in four parts and is very complimentary on some charges, not so complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges. CVC report says some charges are required to be investigated and they need time," the CJI said and posted the matter for hearing on November 20.

CVC's counsel seeks SC nod to 'access' report

The hearing in the CBI case had a light moment on Friday when the CVC's advocate requested the SC to allow him "access" to CVC's confidential preliminary inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma. "You (CVC) have not got it (report)? You are the author of the report and you have not seen it?" Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

