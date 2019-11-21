MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

CWC discusses Maharashtra situation, final decision to be announced Friday

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 11:52 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The CWC has broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP, says sources

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others during a meeting regarding government formation in Maharashtra, at Pawar's residence in New Delhi. Picture/PTI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and others during a meeting regarding government formation in Maharashtra, at Pawar's residence in New Delhi. Picture/PTI

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told the media after a meeting at party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday.

However, Congress sources said a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by tomorrow. The CWC, the sources said, has broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Another meeting between Congress and NCP is to happen Thursday night and a final meeting with Shiv Sena will happen Friday in Mumbai. The decision on government formation in Maharashtra will be announced in Mumbai on Friday, the sources said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

maharashtrashiv senacongressnationalist congress party

Vadodara divided over Bullet train project

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK