CWC elects Sonia Gandhi to be interim Congress president

The committee had been divided into five region-wise sub-groups to build a consensus on the name of the new party chief on Saturday

Rahul Gandhi flanked by senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh during the CWC meeting on Saturday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to choose a new party chief ended on Saturday. After a hectic day, Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim Congress president. Emerging from the meeting earlier in the day, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had told reporters she and Rahul Gandhi were not a part of the five region-wise groups formed in the CWC to elect the new party chief. Informed by the media that her name was there in the five region-wise groups formed to hold consultations, she had said, "Rahul and I cannot participate in the election of the new party chief. Putting our names is not good."

Some want Priyanka as chief

Scores of Congress activists on Saturday protested outside the party headquarters in New Delhi demanding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be made the party president. "Priyanka Gandhi should be made the chief as she has the capability to keep the party together," said Jagdish Sharma said. However, Rahul made it clear that no Gandhi family member will be made the party chief.

Gehlot not in the race

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ruled himself out of the race for party chief. Speaking to reporters after the CWC meeting, he said: "I am not among those leaders who push their names for the party president's post. My opinion in this matter is known to all." The CWC has been divided into five region-wise sub-groups to hold further talks with the state in-charges, state party chiefs, AICC department chairman, party MPs and CLPs to build a consensus on the name of the new party chief. At one point in the evening, Rahul Gandhi had said that owing to the unrest in the Valley, the decision had been postponed.

