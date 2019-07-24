CWC to decide on Congress chief after Rahul Gandhi returns

national

The party is also thinking about removing the Presidium system and of having several Working Presidents

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee will meet once outgoing party chief Rahul Gandhi returns to India.

Senior Congress leader P.L. Punia told IANS: "The CWC will sit in the coming week to decide on a new party chief." He added that the party's top decision-making body, the CWC will decide on the names.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and General Secretary Harish Rawat told news agency IANS that the CWC would meet in August to discuss the new party chief.

"Currently the discussions over the new party are taking place at every level of the party. And I think that Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders will respect the feelings of the party workers."

Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress President after the party lost the Lok Sabha elections

"But his resignation has not been accepted by the CWC yet," Rawat said.

"So technically it cannot be said that the party is headless. So, the CWC will decide on his resignation and a temporary arrangement will be made."

(with inputs from IANS)

