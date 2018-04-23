CWG 2018 Aftermath: Shuttler Chirag Shetty eyes Asiad medal

City shuttler Shetty keen to repeat Gold Coast men's doubles medal-winning feat at Jakarta Asian Games



India shuttler Chirag Shetty with his CWG medals at the Goregaon Sports Club on Saturday. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

It was a different setting for Malad shuttler Chirag Shetty on Saturday at the Goregaon Sports Club where he normally practises. Shetty, 20, who returned with a doubles silver medal and a team gold from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games recently was felicitated for his achievement at the club and soon got busy posing for selfies with fans.



India's men's doubles shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (right) after winning silver at the Gold Coast CWG recently

"I have been getting a lot of love and affection since the CWG. It feels good. But all this recognition is because of badminton and from now on, I must focus on my game even more," Shetty told mid-day after another round of selfies. The pair of Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy settled for the silver medal at Gold Coast after losing to the English pair of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in the men's doubles' final, but became the first Indian pair to win a CWGâÂÂdoubles medal. Earlier, Shetty was part of the Indian badminton team that won gold — India's first team gold at the CWG. Shetty credited the glory to the camaraderie in the squad that included heavyweights like World. No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

"For me, the highlight of the CWG, was the team gold. Everybody was so supportive. Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth and there was Ashwini as well. Everyone was helping each other. The positive environment helped us win many individual medals too," added Shetty, who is now keen to build on his CWG success.

"We have a packed schedule starting with Thomas Cup (May 20-27), then the World Championships (July 30 to August 5) and Asian Games (Aug 18 to Sept 2). A doubles medal at the Asiad will be a bigger achievement than CWG, and it is possible," he signed off.

