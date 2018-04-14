CWG 2018: Ashwini-Sikki lose in badminton women's doubles semis

The Indian pair clinched the first game quite comfortably but failed to keep the momentum going into the second, which they lost 15-21



Ashwini Ponnappa

India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy squandered a fine start to eventually lose their badminton women's doubles semi-final to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Ashwini and Sikki went down in three games 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 to the Chow and Hoo in the semi-final at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

The Indian pair clinched the first game quite comfortably but failed to keep the momentum going into the second, which they lost 15-21. The decider, however turned out to be an one-sided affair with the Malaysians leaving no room for the Indians to come back. Ashwini and Sikki will now play for the bronze medal against Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville, later on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever