CWG 2018: Boxer Amit Panghal takes silver in light flyweight 49 kgs

Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday



Representational picture

Indian boxer Amit Panghal finished with the silver medal in the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

Amit lost 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever